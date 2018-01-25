Image copyright Jordan Hockold Image caption Jordan Hockold asked one of his team's players "how many retweets for a signed shirt?"

A football fan who chanced his luck "for banter" on Twitter ended up with a signed shirt worn by one of his team's players.

Jordan Hockold, 25, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, asked Ipswich Town player Bersant Celina on Twitter: "How many retweets for a signed shirt?".

Celina tasked him to get 1,000 retweets and the social media world obliged.

The player kept his word and gave Mr Hockold the shirt he wore against Leeds, which Celina scored the winner.

Content is not available

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bersant Celina is currently on loan at Ipswich from Manchester City

As first reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, Mr Hockold admitted he did not expect to hit the target but as soon as he did, "proper top bloke" Celina sent him a congratulatory direct message and arranged to meet him.

"Not only did he give me the signed shirt he took time to answer any question that I had and listen to my point of view," Mr Hockold said.

"He even said to me football is nothing without fans."

Celina, 21, is currently on loan at Portman Road from Premier League side Manchester City and has scored eight goals in 27 matches for the Tractor Boys.