Image caption One of Mr Barnard's neighbours dialled 999 after seeing him "obviously dead" on the decking of his rear garden

A police force has referred itself to the watchdog over its handling of a case involving a man thought to have frozen to death.

Concerns were raised by Suffolk Police about the welfare of Anthony Barnard after he was spotted sitting outside his home in Lowestoft on 27 December.

The East of England Ambulance Service decided at that stage, no ambulance was required.

The following morning - 16 hours after the first 999 call - he was found dead.

Suffolk Police has confirmed it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - formerly known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission - over its handling of the incident.

The ambulance service is currently investigating its handling of 57-year-old Mr Barnard's case but has previously told the BBC his death occurred during a very busy period.

Neighbours say Mr Barnard had lived there for about 20 years and had on previous occasions been seen drinking outside his home.

Image copyright PA Image caption Two calls - including one from Suffolk Police - were made to the East of England Ambulance Service

They said concerns had previously been voiced about the welfare of Mr Barnard, who was declared bankrupt in 2017 according to records obtained by the BBC, but he had declined help.

One neighbour said: "He was just unlucky he picked the wrong night to be out when they were busy."

It is understood concerns about Mr Barnard were first raised with social services which referred the call to the police, who then contacted the ambulance service.

A force spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary can confirm it has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC who will conduct an independent investigation."

Image copyright Google Image caption Concerns were voiced for the welfare of Anthony Barnard seen sitting outside his home in Priors Close

Mr Barnard's case was one of 41 released to the BBC by an ambulance service whistleblower. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May voiced her concerns about the list of serious incidents at the ambulance trust.

The ambulance service has confirmed the first call about Mr Barnard was made by Suffolk Police.

But because he was breathing and conscious with "no obvious injuries", the service decided he did not need an ambulance.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday voiced her concerns about recent serious incidents at the East of England Ambulance Trust

A second call was made about 16 hours later by one of Mr Barnard's neighbours, who described seeing him "obviously dead" on the decking of his rear garden.

An ambulance arrived within eight minutes of that second call, the service said. The service confirmed when paramedics arrived Mr Barnard was dead.

The leaked document said the patient "appears to have frozen to death".