Image copyright PA Image caption Suffolk-based firm Adnams had promoted a £10-off voucher code on its website

A Suffolk brewer has apologised after it ran out of enough packaging to fulfil an "explosion" of orders due to an online promotion.

Southwold-based firm Adnams had promoted a voucher code on its website, giving customers the chance to save £10 on orders with no minimum spend.

It said the code was shared on deal sites and it received 5,500 individual orders, mostly for boxes of beers.

The company said the orders will be honoured but may "take a few weeks".

In an email sent to customers, chief executive Andy Wood said orders "exploded" and in one day, they had "six times our biggest order day ever".

"The lack of stock issue is not beer, we have plenty of that, it's finding something to put it in that is our problem.

"Post Christmas, we have run our packaging stocks down and there is not enough in the warehouse to fulfil the volume of orders generated," he said.