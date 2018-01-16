Image copyright Rob Simpson Image caption Thieves smashed a hole into the Co-op in Long Melford with a digger

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a cash machine was ripped out of a Suffolk shop front with a digger.

The Co-op store on Hall Street, Long Melford, was targeted at about 02:00 GMT on 12 November, before the four raiders fled in two stolen vehicles.

The cash machine was later found about 12 miles away in Ridgewell, Essex, while the digger was left at the scene.

Suffolk Police said the man, from the Dunstable area of Bedfordshire, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The Long Melford ram-raid was one of a number on East of England Co-op stores in recent months.

Image copyright Rob Simpson Image caption Suffolk Police said the raiders fled in stolen vehicles

Others targeted include in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, Lavenham in Suffolk and Manningtree, Essex.

A reward of £40,000 for information is being offered by the East of England Co-op.