Image caption Geoffrey Caton was stabbed at his flat in Cumberland Avenue

A man who stabbed another man 65 times has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, killed Geoffrey Caton, 57, of Cumberland Avenue, on 20 July.

The court heard Belarbi has paranoid schizophrenia and had been taking amphetamines on the evening of the killing.

Belarbi denied murder and his trial was due to get under way at Ipswich Crown Court, but he entered the new plea.

It was accepted by the prosecution. He will be sentenced on 5 March.

Image caption Mourad Belarbi went to another flat in the same block with a knife covered in blood

The court heard Belarbi was arrested after Mr Caton's body was found at his flat.

Belarbi had gone to a friend's flat, in the same block as Mr Caton's, after the stabbing with a blood-drenched knife.

He told the witness Mr Caton was "evil" and "the devil", the court was told.

Belarbi dumped the knife in a bin in the friend's flat and was then seen on CCTV running off to his own flat.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said: "There could be no doubt that this defendant was responsible for this killing.

"Notwithstanding this defendant's illness, he intended to kill Mr Caton."

The attack happened at about 17:50 BST.

Mr Caton was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 18:20 BST, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.