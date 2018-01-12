Image copyright Google Image caption Flux is located on the first floor of the Cardinal Park leisure complex on Grafton Way in Ipswich

A trampolining centre has closed its doors and taken down its website, less than two years after it opened.

Flux opened on Cardinal Park in Ipswich in July 2016.

One member of staff told BBC Suffolk she had not been paid and did not know what was happening, while a unit of Guides who had a booking were "very disappointed".

The BBC has been unable to contact Flux's owners. Its website says it is "offline for maintenance".

Image caption The shutters were down, but there was no notice explaining the situation to customers

One part-time worker, who did not wish to be named, said she found out about the closure via a group message.

"It was just saying how there were going to be no more shifts available," she said.

"We're all shocked and questioning what's going on. No-one knew anything and we can't get in contact with them.

"I've got half a month's [unpaid] wages; probably £200."

'Very disappointed'

One mother, who had been due to take her daughter to a children's party at Flux on Sunday, went to see where the venue was, but found it closed.

"It was somebody's little birthday and obviously they're going to be let down now," she said.

"I haven't heard anything from them, so maybe I should contact them."

The 26th Ipswich Guides were due to have a trampolining session in a couple of weeks.

Ali Scrivener, unit leader, said: "We won a free session in a competition before Christmas, so we haven't lost any money, but we're all very disappointed.

"I'm not sure we can ask parents to pay to go somewhere else, because it's usually about £10 a session."