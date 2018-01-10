Image copyright St Mary's Church Image caption The vandalism happened at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning

Three 70-year-old figurines of the Wise Men have been decapitated as they stood in an outdoor nativity scene.

The vandalism at St Mary's Church in Mendlesham, near Stowmarket, happened sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said.

It said the church gates were damaged and the heads were broken off the Three Wise Men, each about 1ft (0.3m) tall.

The force has appealed for information and said the church was hopeful the plaster statues could be repaired.

The church has been contacted for further comment.