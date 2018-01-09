Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ipswich lifted the top-flight title for the first and only time in the club's history during the 1961-62 season

Ipswich Town's league championship-winning goalscorer Ted Phillips has died at the age of 84, it has been announced.

Phillips formed a partnership with Ray Crawford in the 1961-62 season when they won the top-flight title under Alf Ramsey.

He played for the club in 1953-64, when Town rose from the old Third Division South to the top of the First Division.

He also played for Leyton Orient, Luton Town and Colchester United.

Phillips joined Ipswich from Suffolk non-league side Leiston and went on to score 181 goals in 295 appearances.

He also holds the club's season goalscoring record with 46 in the 1956-57 campaign, when they won the Third Division South title.

They were promoted having won the Second Division in 1960-61 and lifted the First Division title at their first crack, with essentially the same team of players, leading to Ramsey's appointment as England manager in 1963.

'Ferocious'

During the title-winning season he scored 28 goals in the league, while his strike partner Ray Crawford netted 33.

Crawford, who lives in Portsmouth, said he was a "great servant" to the club.

"Ted had this ferocious shot and I got a lot of my goals because the goalkeepers couldn't hold them and could only parry them, and I just used to mop up," he said.

"He was ferocious off the field as well and wasn't a man to put up with any nonsense.

"We were big pals right up until he had this dementia.

"He'd just moved into a home and I had hoped to pop in and see him next time I was up."

The club said it would pay tribute to Phillips before Saturday's home game against Leeds United.