Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stephen Searle was elected to Suffolk County Council in 2013

An ex-councillor has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, the BBC understands.

Stephen Searle, 64, has been held over the death of Anne Searle, whose body was found at a house in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Detectives have until Tuesday morning to question Mr Searle, who represented Stowmarket South for UKIP on Suffolk County Council.

A police cordon remains at the house.

Mrs Searle, aged in her 60s, was "found unresponsive" at the address by the emergency services.

Former Royal Marine Mr Searle won the council seat in 2013 before standing as a UKIP candidate for the Central Suffolk and Ipswich North constituency at last year's General Election.