Stowmarket man held on suspicion of murder after body find
- 31 December 2017
A woman has been found dead at at a property in Suffolk.
The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was found unresponsive by emergency services at an address in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk Police said.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A cordon remains in place while inquiries continue.