Image copyright Family picture Image caption William Smedley, who died in the crash at Rougham, was a passenger

The family of a teenager who died in a car crash had been hit by another bereavement months earlier, a friend said.

William Smedley, 18, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a two-car crash on the A14 near Rougham in Suffolk at 21:30 GMT on Boxing Day.

A second 18-year-old, Jake Paxton, was taken to hospital but later died.

Darren Floum, a friend of William's family, said the teenager's grandfather had died "suddenly" earlier this year.

"They're a great family and they've been through so much," he said.

"His grandfather passed away suddenly earlier this year. It's a double whammy for the family."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the A14 at Rougham at 21:30 on Boxing Day

Mr Floum has set up a fundraising page to help with the costs of the funeral for William, who he described as "a lovely lad" who would help out at his father's window cleaning business.

The page raised more than £2,100 of its £2,500 target within 24 hours.

"Seeing as it's Christmas, I've set it up to take a bit of the stress away of paying for the funeral and things like that," Mr Floum said.

"I've spoken with his mum and dad and younger brother. They're in shock. It hasn't quite sunk in.

"I'm so thankful for all the donations and support the family's getting."

A third male - the driver of a Ford Fiesta that Mr Smedley and Mr Paxton were passengers in - was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening,

The 19-year-old female driver of the Corsa was unhurt.