Image copyright PA / YouTube Image caption Comedian Victoria Wood, who died in 2016, was reportedly a big fan of a particular episode of the television show Highway set in Ipswich

A video clip reportedly watched by comedian Victoria Wood each Christmas has caused hilarity after being shared hundreds of times on social media.

The 1987 episode of ITV show Highway showcases Ipswich and begins with local singers performing a choreographed routine in a shopping centre.

David Benedict, who tweeted the "bit of TV madness", said he had been told it was one of Wood's festive favourites.

He said he was "delighted and surprised" by the reaction to the post.

Skip Twitter post by @eggsbened Christmas TV used to be laced with the wonder of Victoria Wood. But this, I’m reliably informed, is what Victoria Wood watched. Every Christmas. The astounding opening 3.45 minutes are the finest moments in TV history. https://t.co/PAULSPMqwe — David Benedict (@eggsbened) December 25, 2017 Report

His Christmas Day tweet of the YouTube clip has attracted hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

"It's been delightful - a couple of people have contacted me to tell me their mothers are in it," said the journalist and broadcaster.

"There is no Victoria Wood around this Christmas, and for so long her material was part of TV viewing at this time of year."

The comedian and actress died in 2016, but Mr Benedict said he had been told by a theatre director friend who worked with her that she loved the episode.

Presented by Sir Harry Secombe, the religious show features songs, hymns and interviews.

The initial sequence, in which the Olive Quantrill singers perform "Who Will Buy", from Oliver!, apparently took two days to film.

Image caption Highway was presented by Sir Harry Secombe between 1983 and 1993

Tom Jacobs said his mother, one of the singers, loved Victoria Wood "and found it hilarious that she loved this".

Another Twitter user commented: "Thank you, you have given me the best laugh I've had this Christmas".

On Twitter, Mr Benedict described the opening sequence as "the finest moments in TV history".

"Watching this, you can see why Victoria Wood enjoyed it so much," he said.

"It's the sort of thing where you're not sneering at the people in it - you're slightly in awe. The whole thing is extraordinary."