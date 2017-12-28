Image copyright Google Image caption Suffolk Police said it was called to the A14 at Rougham at 21:30 GMT on Boxing Day

A second man has died after a two-car crash on the A14 on Boxing Day.

Suffolk Police were called to a collision between a grey Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Corsa at Rougham, at 21:30 GMT.

A passenger in the Fiesta, William Smedley, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, died at the scene.

Another man, who was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, has since died, police said.

A third male was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Corsa was unhurt.