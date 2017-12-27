Image copyright Google Image caption Suffolk Police was called to the Great Thurlow hunt to reports of an incident off Bury Road

Police are investigating a Boxing Day hunt where it is alleged a fox was killed and there was a disturbance between the hunters and monitors.

Suffolk Police was called to the hunt in Trundley Wood, Great Thurlow, Suffolk, at 14:00 GMT.

It said it was investigating an alleged offence under the Hunting Act 2004 and an allegation of assault.

Under the act it is illegal to hunt wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales, with some exceptions.

Insp Jo Garrard said: "Officers are in the process of collating evidence and identifying, contacting and taking statements from individuals at the scene.

"There were a large number of people in attendance and we would like to appeal to any individuals who may have left the scene, but have not yet come forward, to contact us."