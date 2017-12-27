Image copyright Google Image caption Suffolk Police said it was called to the A14 at Rougham at 21:30 GMT on Boxing Day

A teenager who died in a two-car crash on the A14 on Boxing Day has been named as 18-year-old William Smedley.

Suffolk Police said it was called to a collision between a grey Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Corsa at Rougham, at 21:30 GMT.

Mr Smedley, of Bury St Edmunds, was a passenger in the Fiesta. He died at the scene.

A second man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third male was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.