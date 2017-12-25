Image copyright JThomas/Geograph Image caption Brian Mitchell was found injured near to the petrol station in Jubilee Way, Lowestoft

An 86-year-old man has died weeks after being injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash, police said.

Brian Mitchell was found near to a petrol station in Jubilee Way, Lowestoft, at about 00:50 GMT on 15 November.

He died on Saturday after suffering injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop", a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

Police said a man had been interviewed in connection with the incident.

The force spokeswoman said officers had initially been called to nearby High Street.

"Mr Mitchell was taken to hospital with suspected wrist, hand, leg and head injuries, but his condition deteriorated and he died [on Saturday]," she said.

"As a result of police inquiries, a man has been interviewed in connection with the incident, and the investigation is ongoing."