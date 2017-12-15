Suffolk

Dean Stansby killing: Two men deny street stab murder

  • 15 December 2017
Dean Stansby Image copyright Family Photo
Image caption Dean Stansby died after being stabbed in the abdomen

Two men have denied killing a man who was stabbed in a street.

Dean Stansby, 41, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, on 8 February.

Jason Ruby, 44, of Risby Close, Ipswich, and Tecwyn Parker, 47, of Downside Close, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to murder at Ipswich Crown Court.

A third man, Yusuf Ahmed, 26, from east London, denied two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They are due to appear at the same court on 23 January.

Daniel Kaganda, 23, of The Grange, East Finchley, London, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to murder at a hearing in November.

Amiadul Islam, 25, of Caistor Park Road, Newham, London, denies conspiracy to murder.
Image caption Dean Stansby was found with a fatal stab wound in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, in February

