Image copyright Family photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was last seen on 24 September 2016

Missing airman Corrie Mckeague's father accepts the search for his son ended in a landfill site after a review of Suffolk Police's handling of the case.

"As a family whose son is missing we certainly don't want to believe that there no longer any reasonable lines of enquiry," Martin Mckeague said.

"But it's true we have to accept that."

But Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart was disappointed with the independent review and claimed the report team was not given all the facts.

"I sadly have issues with this report. Some of the lines of enquiry I do not feel have been investigated thoroughly," Mrs Urquhart said.

Image caption Nicola Urquhart had hoped the search of a landfill site would continue for another three weeks

The report carried out by the East Midlands Specialist Unit described the investigation by Suffolk Police for the airman as "exemplary".

The 23-year-old vanished following a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

"We've read the independent review of the police's work. From the beginning of this investigation we have stood by the police," Mr Mckeague said.

"We are pleased that the findings of the review supports the incredible effort the police have made to date.

"That review has concluded that there are no other reasonable new lines of enquiry in the investigation into the disappearance of my son Corrie.

"Our hope is that everyone out there accepts it as well," Mr Mckeague said.

Image caption Martin Mckeague accepts the search for his son is over

The review released to the BBC, described assessing 2,000 hours of CCTV footage as a "significant achievement".

The report was sent to the force in October but never made public.

Image caption The review made 14 recommendations on Suffolk Police's inquiry into the disappearance of Corrie Mckeague

Significant chunks of the document have been redacted, including large portions dealing with an error in the weight of material carried on a bin lorry which collected waste from the area in which Mr Mckeague was last seen.

Mrs Urquhart who was hoping the search of the landfill site would continue for another three weeks said a "major fact concerning the weights of the bins was incorrect".

"That could have had an impact on recommendations as to how this investigation has been carried out."

The East Midlands Specialist Unit review made 14 recommendations including viewing CCTV from a wider area.