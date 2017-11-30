Snow falls on England's east coast beaches
Parts of eastern England have been blanketed in a layer of snow as forecasters warned of possible disruption and plunging temperatures.
After no real snow on the coast of East Anglia for about four years, this was the scene on Southwold beach in Suffolk at dawn this morning:
Moving about 10 miles north up the coast, Tricia O'Brien took this picture in Pakefield (right), while Mags Mason took the picture in Lowestoft (left):
In East Yorkshire, the seaside town of Bridlington in East Yorkshire is looking festive a month early:
In North Yorkshire, Scarborough's gone white as well, photographed by BBC Weather Watcher "godinspells":
In Lincolnshire, @melvynprior tweeted this picture from Holton-le-Cley, inland just south of Grimsby:
In Norfolk, it's been snowing, but not fully settling in Norwich, but staff at The Murderers pub in the city centre managed to fashion a mini snowman on an outside table:
On Teesside:
In Tyne and Wear, Russell Ward tweeted this picture of the cranes on the docks at Sunderland: