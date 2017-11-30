Snow falls on England's east coast beaches

Image copyright Denise Slater/PA Image caption Scarborough was one of the places to see snow

Parts of eastern England have been blanketed in a layer of snow as forecasters warned of possible disruption and plunging temperatures.

After no real snow on the coast of East Anglia for about four years, this was the scene on Southwold beach in Suffolk at dawn this morning:

Image copyright Guy Campbell Image caption The Denes is the beach between the town centre and the harbour/River Blyth in Southwold

Moving about 10 miles north up the coast, Tricia O'Brien took this picture in Pakefield (right), while Mags Mason took the picture in Lowestoft (left):

Image copyright Mags Mason/Tricia O'Brien

In East Yorkshire, the seaside town of Bridlington in East Yorkshire is looking festive a month early:

Image copyright Kieron Bowers

In North Yorkshire, Scarborough's gone white as well, photographed by BBC Weather Watcher "godinspells":

Image copyright Robbie

In Lincolnshire, @melvynprior tweeted this picture from Holton-le-Cley, inland just south of Grimsby:

Image copyright @melvynprior

In Norfolk, it's been snowing, but not fully settling in Norwich, but staff at The Murderers pub in the city centre managed to fashion a mini snowman on an outside table:

Image copyright @murderersphil

On Teesside:

In Tyne and Wear, Russell Ward tweeted this picture of the cranes on the docks at Sunderland: