Image caption Lauri Love is appealing his extradition to the US at the Royal Courts of Justice

The extradition of an alleged computer hacker to the US would not be in the "interests of justice", High Court judges have been told.

Lauri Love, 32, from Stradishall, Suffolk, is suspected of hacking into FBI, US Central Bank and Nasa systems.

Edward Fitzgerald QC told the court there were "overwhelming reasons of justice and humanity" why any trial should take place in the UK.

The case is before Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Mr Justice Ouseley.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lauri Love wants to answer US charges against him in the UK

In September 2016, District Judge Nina Tempia ruled at Westminster Magistrates' Court that Mr Love could be extradited.

It is argued on Mr Love's behalf that she "misdirected herself and erred in law in her conclusions".

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a "compelling" need for Mr Love, who has Asperger's syndrome, to stay in this country with the care and support of his family.

He said there was a "high risk" of suicide if Mr Love is sent to the US.

Image caption Supporters greeted Lauri Love at the Royal Courts of Justice

Mr Fitzgerald submitted that the "proper place for him to be tried, if he is to be tried, is in the UK and not in the US".

Mr Love is alleged to have stolen huge amounts of data from US agencies, including the Federal Reserve, the US army, the defence department, Nasa and the FBI in a series of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.

He could be jailed in the US for up to 99 years if he is found guilty.

The proceedings, due to last two days, continue.