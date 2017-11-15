Beyton death arrest man released on bail
A 55-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman has been released on police bail.
Officers found Julie Feetham with a serious head injury in Thurston Road, Beyton, on Monday night. She died on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out, Suffolk Police said.
A man, known to the victim, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until 23 November.