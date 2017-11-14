Image caption Julie Feetham was found by police at an address in Thurston Road, Beyton, Suffolk, with serious injuries at 22:00 GMT on Monday

A 52-year-old woman has died after being found with serious head injuries.

Police were called to Thurston Road, in Beyton, Suffolk, at 22:00 GMT on Monday after reports a woman had been seriously injured.

Julie Feetham, of Thurston Road, died earlier. Post-mortem tests are due to take place on Thursday.

A 55-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Monday night.

He is being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Police said it was thought Ms Feetham and the suspect were "known to each other".