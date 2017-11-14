Image caption Suffolk County Council has frozen basic council tax since 2011

Suffolk County Council is planning to cut £12m from its adult and community services budget, as it looks to save £27m in the next financial year.

The Conservative-run council is also proposing to raise the basic rate council tax, for the first time in seven years.

Richard Smith, the councillor with responsibility for finances, described the tax rise as a "prudent decision".

Labour said the cuts to care would cause long-term damage.

Labour leader Sandra Gage said: "It is disgusting that the Conservative administration can think by removing £12m from the care system and decreasing opportunities for the elderly to get out and about they are providing anything other than public services on the cheap."

Councillors will meet to discuss the planned savings, and a plan to use £3m from its reserves, on 23 November.

'Tough challenges'

Other areas facing budget cuts, which would save a further £11.9m, are health, wellbeing and children's services, fire and public safety, resource management, and corporate services.

Combined with a previously agreed 3% to help pay for adult social care, the 1.99% increase in the county council part of bills would mean a rise of £1.14 a week for a Band D property, the council said.

Mr Smith said: "There are still tough challenges ahead, but I believe we have the focus and capability to deliver services successfully across Suffolk."

The council, whose overall annual budget is about £500m, said the proposals were based on figures from the council's current grant from the government, and that the Autumn Budget, on 22 November, may have a bearing on the discussions by councillors the following day.

District and borough councils, as well as the police, have yet to announce their plans for next year.