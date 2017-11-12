Image copyright Rob Simpson Image caption Thieves smashed a hole into the Co-op in Long Melford with a digger

A cash machine has been ripped out of a shop front with a digger by ram-raiders.

The Co-op store in Hall Street, Long Melford was targeted at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday, before the four robbers fled in two stolen vehicles.

The cash machine was later found about 12 miles away in Ridgewell, while the digger was left at the scene.

Suffolk Police said the two getaway vehicles had been stolen on Saturday from Sudbury and Hertfordshire.

Image copyright Rob Simpson Image caption Rob Simpson said he was surprised to see the damage in his typically "quiet" village

Rob Simpson, 53, was taking his dogs for an early morning walk when he spotted a police cordon at the store in his "generally very quiet and peaceful village".

"There was a massive hole and you could see right the way into the shop."

Police have appealed for anyone who spotted anything suspicious to contact them.