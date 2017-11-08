Image copyright Family photo Image caption Helen Edgar died in May 2013 from multiple organ failure

The family of a woman who died after a failure to diagnosis a life-threatening disease has received £415,000 in a High Court settlement.

Helen Edgar, 41, from Stowmarket, attended the West Suffolk Hospital in May 2013 complaining of shoulder pain.

Solicitors acting for her family said doctors failed to spot the flesh-eating condition, necrotising fasciitis.

A hospital spokeswoman apologised for delays and said the trust had "learnt lessons".

Mrs Edgar, a mother-of-two, went to hospital on 19 May 2013 with a sore shoulder believing she had overstretched to reach a cupboard, her family said.

Despite suffering sickness, she was diagnosed with a sprain and sent home with anti-inflammatory drugs.

In the following hours her condition worsened and she was admitted to intensive care.

Her family said senior doctors at the hospital twice dismissed a possible necrotising fasciitis diagnosis.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Helen Edgar with husband Ian and children Kayleigh and Kyle

The disease - a serious bacterial infection which affects tissue beneath the skin, muscles and organs - was eventually discovered during exploratory surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Mrs Edgar died of multiple organ failure on 26 May 2013.

Her husband Ian, 48, said his wife had been the "bedrock" of the family.

"The images of her last days when the pain was so visible will not leave me for the rest of my life," he said.

"Nothing can turn the clock back. I just hope that lessons have been learned so no other families have to endure the heartbreak we have had to go through following Helen's death."

Image copyright Google Image caption The West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust admitted delays in diagnosing Mrs Edgar's condition

After an investigation, West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust admitted "there had been a delay in making a prompt diagnosis".

A spokeswoman said: "The trust expresses its unreserved apologies and deep regret for the tragic incident.

"The trust has learnt lessons as a result of Mrs Edgar's rare presentation, and will continue to do everything it can to ensure that similar circumstances are not repeated in the future."