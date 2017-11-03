Image caption Dean Stansby was found with a fatal stab wound in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, in February

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in the street.

Dean Stansby, 41, was stabbed in the abdomen in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, on 8 February. He died later in hospital.

Suffolk Police arrested Jason Ruby, of no fixed address, in the town and have charged him with murder and conspiracy to murder.

The 44-year-old will appear at South East Suffolk Magistrates Court on Saturday.