Image caption The woman was struck by a milk float

A 43-year-old woman has a "potentially life-threatening" head injury after being struck by a milk float, police have said.

Officers were called to Henderson Close in Haverhill, Suffolk, at about 03:30 BST following reports of a pedestrian being struck by the Ford Transit.

Suffolk Police said the victim had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver of the milk float was uninjured.

The road has been closed while investigations are carried out.