Corrie Mckeague was last seen entering a bin loading bay in Bury St Edmunds

Police will resume their search for the missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague at a landfill site on Monday.

Mr Mckeague disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016, when CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

Suffolk Police called off a 20-week search for his body at the landfill in Milton, near Cambridge, in July.

But they will now restart an "extended search" which is expected to last four to six weeks.

It will concentrate on an area next to the original search site which police say is "the next most likely area" where he may be.

Mr Mckeague, who was 23 when he went missing, was last seen at 03:25 BST on 24 September 2016.

He had been on a night out with friends from RAF Honington, where he was based.