Image copyright Facebook Image caption Terry Butcher, left, said the life of his son Christopher, right, was "tragically cut short"

Former England football captain Terry Butcher has said he is "devastated" by the death of his son, Christopher.

The ex-army captain, who had served in the Royal Artillery and in Afghanistan, died on Monday morning, aged 35.

The former Ipswich Town and Rangers defender said his son's life had been "tragically cut short".

A statement signed by the family, including Capt Butcher's widow Laura, described him as a "formidable... remarkable loyal leader and soldier".

"Chris was a larger than life character whose personality, laughter and compassion touched the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him," it said.

"He always put others before himself and was a true and trusted brother-in-arms.

"His life has been so tragically cut short, but we will cherish and treasure the memories we all shared, forever."

The family thanked people for the "overwhelming number of messages" which they said were "a testament to how much love and respect surrounded Chris".

Their statement added: "We are all devastated by his loss and thank you now for allowing us some time to ourselves, to grieve and come to terms with his passing."

Butcher, now 58, won 77 caps for England and appeared at three World Cups during his career.

He also played for Ipswich Town where he made more than 250 appearances in the 1970s and 1980s.