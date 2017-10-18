Lady Somerleyton loses heirloom pendant in Morrisons supermarket
A "family heirloom" has been lost after its aristocrat owner wore the emerald and diamond pendant on a shopping trip to a Morrisons supermarket.
Lady Somerleyton returned from buying groceries at the store in Pakefield near her Somerleyton Estate home in Suffolk on 9 October when she noticed the Art Deco style jewellery was gone.
She had also visited the village of Henstead on the same day.
A "devastated" Lord Somerleyton has offered an undisclosed cash reward.
The pendant was attached to a 46cm (18in) chain, the family said.
"My wife and I are devastated to have lost the pendant which is a family heirloom, and therefore I have decided to offer a cash reward for its safe return, should someone find it," Lord Somerleyton said in a statement.
Lord and Lady Somerleyton's family home Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft lies within a 5,000-acre (2,023 hectare) estate.
Suffolk Police confirmed it had been informed of the lost item. Its value has not been disclosed.
Morrisons has been asked to comment.