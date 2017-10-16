Image caption Almond was playing to fans at Ipswich Regent

Singer Marc Almond has apologised after swearing at a number of people "talking loudly" during one of his shows.

As reported by the Ipswich Star, the outburst happened on Saturday when his Shadows and Reflections Tour arrived at the Ipswich Regent.

The outburst is understood to have been directed towards a man and a woman in the front row.

It is understood he repeatedly swore at the pair.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster was at the show and told how the episode unfolded after about half an hour.

Foster said: "I was a way away from the front and I did not hear the people talking, so when he started swearing it was surprising, it was shocking. It got pretty nasty.

"Some of the audience, mainly his diehard fans, started applauding when he did it.

"But I got the impression that it was the main thing people were talking about when they left the Regent."

Image copyright Twitter

Speaking on Twitter, Almond said: "They also spoil it for other audience members who have come to listen.

"I'm sorry for the language but they have no respect for me or others.

"I think anyone who has been to one of my shows knows how I deal with people who just standing talking loudly at the front, ignoring songs."

His actions were supported by some who responded on Twitter, while others said they had found his language "totally unnecessary".