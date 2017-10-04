Suffolk

Ipswich gun threat: Arrested teenager released

  • 4 October 2017
Grove Lane in Ipswich Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Grove Lane in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy arrested after armed police were called to reports of three people being threatened with a gun has been released from custody.

Officers were dispatched to Grove Lane, Ipswich, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday to reports that five men, including two with guns, had entered a house.

They had threatened two women and a man in the house, police said.

A boy was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

He has now been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

While detectives believe this was a targeted incident, witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police.

