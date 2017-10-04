Image copyright Forces TV Image caption Corrie Mckeague's uncle Tony Wringe said the family welcomes the resumption of the search

The uncle of Corrie Mckeague has accused police of "scrambling to catch up" and searching in the "wrong area" for the missing airman.

Mr Mckeague has not been seen since he went on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

Suffolk Police is to restart its search for Mr Mckeague's body at a landfill site near Cambridge.

Tony Wringe said stopping the search in July had put Corrie's mother Nicola through "torture".

He said the family "welcomed" news that the search would resume, but criticised police for "searching the wrong part of the landfill site to begin with".

"They are scrambling to catch up," he said.

Image caption Mr Wringe said Mr Mckeague's mother Nicola Urquhart has been put through "torture"

Image caption Detectives spent 20 weeks searching the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire

Mr Wringe, said Mr Mckeague's family had put pressure on police to double check the movements of the bin lorries after they arrived at the landfill site.

"It's about collecting information that you have, combining it to come up with an intelligence picture and then acting.

"Not acting on individual pieces of information one at a time and then coming back and reviewing it," he said.

Det Supt Katie Elliott, from Suffolk Police, said the new search area was the "next most likely" location to contain Mr Mckeague's remains.

He was last seen on CCTV walking into a bin loading bay, known as the Horseshoe, at 03:25 BST on 24 September 2016.

Police spent 20 weeks searching the landfill site in Milton but did not find his body.

The latest probe, due to start this week, is expected to last up to six weeks.

Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing.