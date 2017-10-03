Ipswich gun threat: Boy of 16 arrested
- 3 October 2017
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after armed police were called to reports of two women being threatened with a gun.
Officers were dispatched to Grove Lane in Ipswich, Suffolk, at about 17:00 BST.
A 16-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.
He is being questioned. Police said no firearm had been recovered and there are no reports that a gun was fired.