Suffolk

Ipswich gun threat: Boy of 16 arrested

  • 3 October 2017
Grove Lane in Ipswich Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Grove Lane in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after armed police were called to reports of two women being threatened with a gun.

Officers were dispatched to Grove Lane in Ipswich, Suffolk, at about 17:00 BST.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

He is being questioned. Police said no firearm had been recovered and there are no reports that a gun was fired.

