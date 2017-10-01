From the section

Two men arrested after a "major" fire in the historic centre of Bury St Edmunds have been released under investigation.

About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Cycle King in Angel Hill just before 17:00 BST on Friday.

The shop was destroyed and neighbouring building were damaged by smoke.

Police said the men questioned on suspicion of arson, aged 22 and 23 from Suffolk, needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

A cordon was put in place around the site while crews assessed the structural safety of the building.

A police spokeswoman said Angel Hill was expected to fully reopen on Sunday afternoon.