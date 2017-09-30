Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews were called to Bury St Edmunds town centre at 17:00 BST on Friday

A "major" fire in the historic centre of Bury St Edmunds has destroyed a shop and damaged neighbouring buildings.

About 60 firefighters were called to Cycle King in Angel Hill just before 17:00 BST on Friday and the fire was under control by 21:30.

Two men aged 22 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of arson and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said they were working with police to investigate the cause.

Image copyright Sky Cam East Image caption About 60 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control

The shop is close to the town's cathedral and famous Abbey Gardens.

Area Commander Ken Williamson said: "Being the historic centre of Bury St Edmunds, our main aim was to stop this major fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

"We were able to surround the fire by getting into the buildings on either side.

"There was some slight damage to buildings on either side but we managed to create a fire break and hold it back."

Fire engines from villages across west Suffolk as well as towns such as Haverhill, Stowmarket and Thetford were drafted in.

The road was reopened to traffic and pedestrians on Saturday morning.

Image caption The shop where the fire started was destroyed and there was "minor" damage to neighbouring buildings