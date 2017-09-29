Image caption Simon Dobbin is currently in a curtained-off area of the lounge/diner

The wife of a football fan left brain-damaged after he was attacked by hooligans says she's overwhelmed their home is going to be revamped.

DIY SOS, which enlists local tradesmen to help deserving families, will transform the Mildenhall home of Simon Dobbin.

His wife Nicole said she can't believe he will finally have his own bedroom and wetroom once the work is completed.

"I feel like a child in a sweet shop, I can't believe it," she said.

Image caption Simon Dobbin spent a year in hospital as a result of the attack in March 2015

Simon Dobbin was hit and stamped upon repeatedly and sustained massive brain injuries during an attack by Southend United fans, after he had been to watch his team, Cambridge United, in March 2015.

Mrs Dobbin has known the programme planned to help the family out for almost a year, but nothing could be announced until a court case involving the men who had attacked her husband had ended.

She said it will be "so nice, and will make their lives easier" once the work has been completed.

The programme can arrange accommodation for families while the work is carried out, but Mrs Dobbin said she was impatient to sort it for herself.

"A lovely lovely lady in West Row has given us her cottage, which she usually rents out, free of charge," she added.