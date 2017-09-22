Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police searched a landfill site for missing Corrie Mckeague for 20 weeks

Detectives investigating the vanishing of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have identified a group of men who joked with him on the night he vanished.

Mr Mckeague, 23, was last seen alive on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016.

On Thursday, Suffolk Police released images of four men - one of whom identified the group. Police said his information was not "significant".

Four other images were re-released and two more people have come forward.

Corrie Mckeague: the mystery of the missing airman

Mr Mckeague, from Fife, had been out with friends from RAF Honington on the night of his disappearance before becoming separated from them. He was last seen on CCTV footage entering a bin-loading bay known as the Horseshoe.

A 20-week search of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, failed to find any remains and was wound down.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen alive at about 03:25 BST on 24 September last year

On Thursday, police released fresh CCTV images of a group of men outside Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, whom Mr Mckeague was known to have interacted with, in a bid for new clues.

One of the men came forward that evening and told police the group knew Corrie and had "joked with him before they went their separate ways".

Police do not consider the information significant to the investigation as there was no further contact between them and the airman.

Officers said they will speak with the other three men at the club and the two identified in the re-released stills.