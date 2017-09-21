Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police searched a landfill site for missing Corrie Mckeague for 20 weeks

New CCTV images of four people that may have interacted with RAF airman Corrie Mckeague on the night he went missing have been released.

The 23-year-old was last seen alive on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay known as the Horseshoe. A search of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, failed to find him.

Suffolk Police said the people in the images could have new information.

They are not being treated as suspects or key witnesses in the case, the force said.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The fresh images depict four males entering Flex nightclub - including this one of a person Suffolk Police is calling "Person L"

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption "Person M" was also pictured at the club's entrance

However, those pictured at the entrance of the Flex nightclub interacted with Mr Mckeague earlier in the night and might be able to provide some clues.

Another four other images, three of males and one of a female, have also been re-released to the public.

Anniversary of disappearance

Mr Mckeague, from Fife in Scotland, had been out with friends before becoming separated from them.

The last sighting of him was walking into the Horseshoe at about 03:25 BST.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption "Person N" was part of a group known to have interacted with Mr Mckeague on the night of his disappearance

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption "Person O" was also a member of the group

Police established early on that Mr Mckeague was "known to sleep in rubbish" and his mobile phone tracked the same route as a bin lorry on the night of his disappearance.

An error in reporting the weight of the truck meant the force did not initially search the landfill.

A 20-week search of the site did not find his remains and was wound down.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police have also re-released other images

To mark a year since his disappearance, police are setting up a "pod" in the town centre to "see if this can generate any new lines of inquiry".

Det Supt Katie Elliott said: "The search for Corrie remains an active investigation.

"We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and [who], maybe a year on, are once again back in the town centre this weekend."