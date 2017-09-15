Image copyright Sky Cam East Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 18:30 BST on Friday

A huge fire has ripped through a scrap yard in Suffolk, with around 100 tonnes of metal ablaze.

Cars and a crane have also gone up in flames in Great Blakenham, near Ipswich. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 18:30 BST.

Suffolk Fire Service said eight fire engines, a water carrier and an aerial appliance were being used to tackle the large blaze at Sackers Recycling.

The public is not at threat, but people have been asked to avoid the area.

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service asked people to avoid the area

Ian Bowell, fire commander for Suffolk Fire Service, said: "Everyone is safe, there is no risk to members of the public. We have a cordon in place - our police colleagues are supporting us with that."

He added that people living nearby should stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire service said on Facebook at about 21:00 BST: "We are currently in attendance at a large incident in Great Blakenham, just outside Ipswich.

"There is no threat to the public but please avoid the area so that emergency vehicles can access the scene."