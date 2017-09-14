Images revealed for Broomhill Swimming Pool refurbishment

  • 14 September 2017
Campaigners wanting to restore the Ipswich lido hope to have a decision from planners by December.

  • Aerial shot of the pool KLH Architects

    Plans have been submitted for a £5.3m restoration of Broomhill Swimming pool in Ipswich, which include a grandstand, entrance kiosk and cafe.

  • A view of the entrance area KLH Architects

    The pool closed in 2002 but it is hoped that people will once again be swimming there in 2020.

  • The view inside the entrance KLH Architects

    More than 18,000 people signed a petition to get the pool reopened.

  • View from the diving board KLH Architects

    The outdoor boards are thought to be the last surviving set of Wicksteed diving boards in the world, campaigners say.

  • Buffet area to left of pool KLH Architects

    Two thirds of the original male changing blocks will be demolished to make way for a new health and wellbeing centre.

  • View of the pool from the terrace KLH Architects

    The main pool and the learner pool will once more be heated when the lido opens its doors to swimmers again. The previous heaters were given up for the war effort.

