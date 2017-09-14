Images revealed for Broomhill Swimming Pool refurbishment
Campaigners wanting to restore the Ipswich lido hope to have a decision from planners by December.
-
KLH Architects
Plans have been submitted for a £5.3m restoration of Broomhill Swimming pool in Ipswich, which include a grandstand, entrance kiosk and cafe.
-
KLH Architects
The pool closed in 2002 but it is hoped that people will once again be swimming there in 2020.
-
KLH Architects
More than 18,000 people signed a petition to get the pool reopened.
-
KLH Architects
The outdoor boards are thought to be the last surviving set of Wicksteed diving boards in the world, campaigners say.
-
KLH Architects
Two thirds of the original male changing blocks will be demolished to make way for a new health and wellbeing centre.
-
KLH Architects
The main pool and the learner pool will once more be heated when the lido opens its doors to swimmers again. The previous heaters were given up for the war effort.