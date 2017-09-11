Image caption As many as 2,000 swimmers a day packed into Broomhill during its peak

Planning permission has been sought for a multi-million pound refurbishment of an outdoor swimming pool.

Broomhill lido, in Ipswich, opened in 1938 but has been closed since 2002.

As reported in the Ipswich Star, the £5.3m project would include the installation of heaters for the water and the restoration of diving boards.

Architect Alan Wilkinson said he hoped to have a decision on the plans by December, with the aim to reopen the pool in 2020.

Mr Wilkinson said the revamped Grade II listed site would also include a fitness centre.

"The construction of a new-build health and wellbeing centre is necessary to generate the all-year-round income that will support and make the whole lido viable," he said.

Image copyright James Sharpe/Broomhill Pool Trust Image caption In 2003 Ipswich Borough Council announced the pool would not reopen

The original lido was heated but during World War Two the boilers were removed for the war effort, and never replaced.

"Our intention is to heat the pool to take the chill off so you won't have that cold shock when you jump in," said Mr Wilkinson.

A Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £180,000 has paid for specialist testing, surveys and design development for the restoration of the pool, and a second stage application has been submitted.

Mr Wilkinson said he hoped a decision on the funding, as well as the plans, would be made by December so that tendering for contractors could start early next year.

Image copyright Barker Langham Image caption The rebuilt Broomhill Pool would include a replica clock tower and refurbishment of the sun terraces

Broomhill Swimming Pool

Opened in 1938

Cost £17,000 to build

The pool was 5m deep and had five diving boards

It had a grandstand for 700 people

There were changing facilities for 70 women and 108 men

Source: Broomhill Pool Trust