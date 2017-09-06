Ipswich gang violence is 'everyone's business', say police

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gangs were said to be a problem in the Jubilee Park and Nacton Road areas of Ipswich

A rise of gang and drug-related violence in Ipswich is "everyone's business" and needs community groups to work together, a police chief said.

A University of Suffolk report found children as young as 12 had been caught up in drug-related offences in the town.

It focused on increased crime levels in the Jubilee Park and Nacton Road areas.

Rachel Kearton, Suffolk's Assistant Chief Constable, said the problems were "not just a police issue".

Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption High levels of crime, youth gang activity and drug dealing were reported in the Nacton Road area of Ipswich

Gangs known by names including "J-Block" and "Q-Block" worked to "establish local dealing networks" in the area, the report published on Monday said.

"Violence, threats and coercion were used routinely by these groups to exert control over vulnerable children and young people," the report said.

ACC Kearton insisted there was a "sufficient number of police" to deal with the area and "extra resources" were available.

"The issue in Ipswich, around drugs crime, is not just a police issue, it is a partnership issue, and this is everyone's business," she said.

A community meeting being held at Murrayside Learning Centre later would listen to "community concerns", she added.

Bill Knowles, a Labour Ipswich Borough councillor, said: "It is a very serious matter for the area and we do need collective action to get a grip of this, to break up this appalling gang culture in parts of the town.

Image caption Meetings are being planned in the Jubilee Park area to discuss the problems

"We now need to work together with the other agencies."

The report found that Suffolk Police had made 2,500 arrests over the past two and years in connection with drug-related crime.

It added that "enforcement alone" could not solve the problem alone and all key agencies needed to work together and have "clarity" where accountability lies.

Further public meetings are being held on 13, 14, 19 and 21 September.