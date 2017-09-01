Suffolk Wildlife Trust launches Lackford Lakes appeal
An appeal has been launched to raise £200,000 towards the cost of buying land adjacent to a nature reserve.
Suffolk Wildlife Trust wants to extend the Lackford Lakes reserve, to safeguard an area where rare species such as stone curlew breed.
Julian Roughton, trust chief executive, said buying the 77-acre plot would benefit a range of wildlife.
"Large networks of habitat are better able to support viable populations of species," he said.
The Lackford Lakes reserve, renowned for its kingfishers, dragonflies and winter wildfowl, was founded 30 years ago, when local conservationist Bernard Tickner initiated the transformation of what was a quarry into a wildlife habitat.
He said: "Lackford Lakes is now enjoyed by many species, rare and common, and the trust has a remarkable chance to create even more first-class habitat to allow even more wildlife to move in."
The extra land, next to Lackford village, includes a wetland habitat for nightingales and adjoins similar fields bought by the trust in 2005.
The full purchase cost of the land has not been disclosed.