Helmingham Hall plays host to the Antiques Roadshow

  • 31 August 2017
  • From the section Suffolk

Hundreds of hopefuls make the most of the chance to have their treasures valued by experts.

  • Helmingham Hall is one of 11 venues around the country being visited by the Antiques Roadshow as it marks its 40th anniversary BBC

    The Antiques Roadshow is at Helmingham Hall in Suffolk, celebrating 40 years of touring the country valuing family treasures, car boot sale bargains and charity shop finds.

  • Among the treasures brought by the first arrivals were posters, paintings and a serviceman's diary BBC

    First in the queue was John Harvey from Nacton, who brought railway posters by Eric Kennington, dating back to World War Two.

  • Public conveniences lined up alongside the queue, which started forming at 06:00 BST BBC

    The earliest visitors, who had travelled from villages in the county and from neighbouring Essex, arrived at Helmingham Hall more than three hours before the event got under way.

  • John Harvey with his railway posters, and his tiled picture of Ipswich BBC

    John Harvey was told by Paul Atterbury his tiled picture of Ipswich, bought for £250 at auction, was worth 10 times that amount. However, he will not be selling it as it is "one of the best bits of Ipswich memorabilia" he's ever seen.

  • Crowds gather around the tables where experts use their experience to surprise or disappoint the public. BBC

    The possibility of discovering a treasured possession is worth a fortune, combined with perfect weather conditions, meant people were happy to queue to meet the experts.

  • Fiona Bruce chatting to some of the people who've brought items to be valued John Fairhall

    Fiona Bruce says antiques are a "real passion" and she loves meeting people and finding out what stories they've got to tell, adding that she tends to look at objects that have no great value but pack an "incredible punch" as a story.

  • The queue of visitors stretches down the avenue leading to Helmingham Hall BBC

    At one stage organisers asked people to delay their visit to the Roadshow for an hour or two, because of the size of the queue.

