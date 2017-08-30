Man found in Bury St Edmunds died from haemorrhage

Image caption The Dip is a grassy area next to West Suffolk College on Out Risbygate

The death of a man who was found "barely conscious" in Bury St Edmunds is not being treated as suspicious, say police.

The man, aged in his 20s, was discovered on 22 August in a grassy area known as The Dip next to West Suffolk College.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital but died three days later.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday found the cause of death to be subdural haemorrhage.

"His death is not believed to be as the result of any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner," said a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary.

A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of robbery, remain on police bailed pending further inquiries.

The force said the investigation relates to the theft of the man's mobile phone, which is believed to have been stolen at some point during the evening of 22 August, before he was taken to hospital.

