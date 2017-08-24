Felixstowe beach hut wins Best in Britain award

Image caption The hut is close to Landguard Fort in Felixstowe

A beach hut which doubles up as a "pop-up" cafe in the winter months has been judged the best in the country.

The hut, on the coast at Felixstowe, was bought by Joy Reeve for when her grandchildren come to visit.

Mrs Reeve, who paid £6,000 for her "little piece of heaven" eight years ago, launched her fundraising coffee shop in November 2015.

She said: "I think it's the feeling of community and love of the hut that's helped us win the competition."

Grandma's Little House, which was named by Mrs Reeve's grandson, was described by the judges of British Beach Hut of the Year as a "very worthy winner".

Image caption Mrs Reeve's hut was probably the most used in the country, said judges

Mrs Reeve said she wanted to own a beach hut as she'd enjoyed spending time in her parent's one when she was young.

She said she raised money for Cancer Research UK by selling drinks and snacks.