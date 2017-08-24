Ipswich attempted rape 'predators' jailed for 12 years

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe have been jailed for 12 years

Two "predators" who attempted to rape a woman in an attack which left her unconscious have been jailed for 12 years.

The woman, in her 20s, was assaulted as she was walking along Rope Walk in Ipswich on 25 February.

Ipswich Crown Court heard George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe, both 30, had prowled the streets for almost an hour before they attacked her.

The denied the charge but were found guilty following a trial.

In a statement read at court, the victim said she still has nightmares about the attack and now lives in fear.

Sentencing, Judge Rupert Overbury described the men as "predators" and said their actions were "callous".

He said every woman should be able to "walk in every street, in every town, without the fear of being attacked".

Image caption A woman was left unconscious and suffered significant injuries to her face and neck

The court heard the men had decided to have sexual activity with a woman "whether or not she accepted" that night.

When their advances had failed in clubs and venues around the town, they then spent 50 minutes trawling Ipswich looking for a young woman, it was heard.

They spotted their victim and "hunted her", attacking her when she was walking along Rope Walk between 03:10 and 03:30 GMT.

Constantinescu and Gheorghe grabbed her, covered her mouth and dragged her into a nearby car park.

Image caption The woman was left half naked and unconscious in Rope Walk

They used what the judge described as "unnecessary violence" on the victim, who fell unconscious during the attack which lasted several minutes.

Constantinescu and Gheorghe abandoned her, leaving her half naked and with significant injuries to her face and neck which required hospital treatment.

The court heard they attempted to evade CCTV cameras on their way back into town, and in the days after they attempted to change their appearance and looked at flights to flee the country.

The pair were arrested after Suffolk Constabulary released CCTV images.