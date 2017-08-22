Drugs charity Focus 12 to sell premises to clear debts
A drug and rehabilitation charity where comedian Russell Brand was treated for substance abuse is set to sell its premises to secure its future.
Focus 12, based in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, is planning to put its three-storey townhouse on the market so it can clear its £250,000 debt.
The charity will continue to rent another building it is currently using.
Chief executive Tony Kimber said: "We're 20 years old now and want to safeguard another 20 years."
Comedian Brand is one of several high-profile supporters of Focus 12, crediting it with helping him to end his heroin addiction.
Boy George became one of its patrons in 2011, joining Brand and Davina McCall.
In 2013, the Amy Winehouse Foundation donated £30,000 to the charity.
Mitch Winehouse, whose singer daughter died aged 27 in 2011, said it was one of the "most outstanding" facilities.
The charity expects to claw back up to £450,000 from selling the former bed and bed breakfast at Risbygate Street.
Mr Kimber said: "It will enable us to develop what we do and enhance the programmes we run."
The charity helps about 52 people a year.