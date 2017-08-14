Harry Potter's birthplace in Lavenham listed for sale for almost £1m

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption De Vere House in Lavenham was used as the fictional birthplace of Harry Potter

The 14th Century cottage used as the fictional birthplace of Harry Potter is back on the market for almost £1m.

De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk, featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, as the house where the young wizard's parents were killed by Lord Voldemort.

It is the second time in five years the Grade I-listed six-bedroom period home has been put up for sale.

Estate agents Carter Jonas said it was a "historically significant" property.

The house formed part of Godric's Hollow in the Harry Potter film.

It has an asking price of £995,000.

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption The Grade I-listed house boasts many period features including a massive timber frame and fireplaces

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption The listed asking price is £995,000

In the Harry Potter movie it was seen opposite a fictional graveyard with a Christmas tree in the window, with lights on and music emanating from the house.

It takes its name from the De Vere family, known to be the second richest family in the county, after the king, in medieval times.

The house is among about 340 listed buildings in Lavenham, which is considered to be the best preserved medieval village in England.

In 1651, the sister and youngest brother of Charles II and James II were held under house arrest inside the property.

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption Lavenham is famed as the best preserved medieval village in England with about 340 listed buildings

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption Before it became famed for featuring in the Harry Potter film, De Vere House had royal connections

And for a short period between 1649 and 1660, the young princes and princesses were placed under the custody of Mary de Vere, the wife of Lord Fairfax.

The house has retained its period features, including a massive timber frame, fireplaces, wall paintings and a rare stone spiral staircase with a carved brick handrail.

Carter Jonas said: "De Vere House proudly stands as one of Lavenham's most prized properties to this day.

"Residents can let their imagination run wild and relive their favourite Harry Potter scenes in real life Godric's Hollow."